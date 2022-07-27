Carol J. Snyder

Carol Jeanne Snyder of Watertown, passed away on July 25, 2022 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia, at the age of 80.

Carol was born January 9, 1942 in Lake Wilson, MN to Ernest and Alida (Hobben) Bloom. She was baptized on July 19, 1942 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tyler, MN by Rev A.J. Maas.

