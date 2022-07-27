Carol J. Snyder

Carol Jeanne Snyder of Watertown, passed away on July 25, 2022 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia, at the age of 80.
Carol was born January 9, 1942 in Lake Wilson, MN to Ernest and Alida (Hobben) Bloom. She was baptized on July 19, 1942 at Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tyler, MN by Rev A.J. Maas.
Following high school, Carol attended nursing school. On August 25, 1962, she was married to Robert "Bob" Snyder at Trinity Lutheran Church in Slayton, MN. Carol and Bob were blessed with two daughters, Brenda and Theresa. Tragically, Bob was killed in an automobile accident in 1974, and Carol raised the girls on her own, with much support from her sister and her husband Velva and Melvin Schneider, and their family.
Carol worked for many years at Elim Nursing Home in Watertown, until retiring in 2007. She loved her family and enjoyed many simple pleasures in life, like enjoying a good cup of coffee and a good chat, watching the birds at her feeders, reading or working on crossword puzzles. Parcheesi was her favorite game, probably because she usually won. She also enjoyed a nice car ride to see the fall colors, or to see the eagles in spring. She had a special place in her heart for Christmas, elephants and the children of Operation Smile.
Carol was a quiet, private person who enjoyed time with family, especially cooking and baking. She was always happy to try a new recipe for a family supper, and being an excellent cook, and a bit of a perfectionist, it was always a delicious meal.
Faith, family and close friends were the most valued things in Carol's life, and what she relied on to carry her through the difficult times, and her source of happiness in better times. She was a gentle, caring and generous person. Even in her final illness, she never lost her sense of humor, and spoke often of going home to the Lord. She will be missed!
Carol is survived by her loving family: daughters Brenda (Scott) Severson and Theresa (John) Schuette; granddaughter, Alyssa Severson; brothers, George (Joyce) Bloom and Virgil (Pat) Bloom; brother-in-law, Paul Beech; sister-in-law, Ruth Bloom; special nieces and nephew, Penny (Leroy) Schmakel and Joan Schneider.
Carol is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Alida Bloom; her husband, Robert Snyder; her siblings and their spouses, Luella (Jim) Smith, Violet Sixta, Velva (Melvin) Schneider, Thelma (Gerald) Beech, Isabelle (Daryl) Widboom, Norma Jean Beech, Earl Bloom; infant siblings, Isabel Bloom and Dennis Bloom; special nephew, Kenneth Schneider.
The family is planning a private memorial service.
Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
