Carol J. Fortwengler, age 77, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, June 29, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Gathering of family and friends from 5:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, July 21, 2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home (141 E 1st St) in Waconia. A memorial prayer service will be at 7:00 PM with Fr. Peter Hughes officiating. Private interment will take place at Pitkin Cemetery in Pitkin, Colorado.
Carol Joan Melichar was born March 16, 1945 in Superior, WI, the daughter of Louis and Adline (Delany) Melichar. On February 3, 1962, Carol was united in marriage to Gene Fortengler.
After marriage, Carol lived in Watertown, Mayer, Delano and spent the last 3 years in Waconia. She worked for WSI for many years and retired from Jonaco.
Carol loved to travel, taking long drives and delighted living summers in Colorado. She enjoyed cooking, sewing, quilting and tending to her garden. Carol looked forward to every Thursday when she got to spend time at the beauty shop.
Carol had the gift of understanding and was always very generous. Her tender and loving spirit will be dearly missed.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband Gene Fortwengler; parents Louis and Adeline Melichar; father-in-law and mother-in-law Art and Ernestine Fortwengler; brother Allen Melichar; sons-in-law Dean Coyle and Todd Coyle.
Carol is survived by her loving family: children Eddie (Monica) Fortwengler of Pepin, WI, Lisa (Gordon) Wagner of Mesa, AZ, Pam Coyle of Watertown, Lynn Coyle of Watertown, Todd (Tina) Fortwengler of Waconia; grandchildren Natasha (Sandeep Venkatesh) Fortwengler, Kyle (Heather) Wagner, Brittany (Anthony) Lerher, Ashley (Jake Nyjordet) Wagner, Gordon Wagner IV, Jackie Zellmann, Cody Coyle, Abby Coyle and fiancé Tony Munsterteiger, Madeline Coyle, Paige Fortwengler and fiancé Marcos Flores, Alex Fortwengler; great grandchildren Kyle Jr., Sylvia, Anthony, Bruce, Amelia, Kailey and Wyatt; brothers Greg Melichar, Carl Melichar; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Joan Kelsay, Marlene and Art Scherber, James Fortwengler, Rosalinda and Michael Reger, Jeanne and Keith Brose, Rebecca and John Henschen; other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
