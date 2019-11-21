We would like to thank everybody that was there for our families during Dad’s illness and after his passing away. We are so grateful for everybody who reached out to us in any way over the past 6 years and we could not have done it without any of you. We would also like to thank Dad’s medical professional teams at Lakeview Clinic, MN Oncology, U of M Oncology, Mpls Heart Institute, Mpls Radiation Oncology, Ridgeview Medical Center and Ridgeview Hospice that guided us on his path he was dealt and helped us along each step of the way. Thank you to our families, friends and neighbors for being there for us when we needed you to help or just do when you knew it needed to be done!! We are forever grateful for each of you!! Lisa and David Traver and family Jerrod and Lisa Hucky and family
Thank You
To plant a tree in memory of Thank You as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.