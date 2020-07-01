We wish to thank Father Peter, Mary Lou and Kathy Mahoney for the beautiful service at St. Boniface Church. We would also like to thank the many people who brought Mom communion over the years. To the caregivers at Good Sam, we are grateful for the care that was given to our mother. We appreciate our family and friends who celebrated moms life with us and to Johnson Funeral Home for making a difficult time easier for our family. The Family of Lois Bauer

