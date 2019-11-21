We would like to thank the Cologne and neighboring fire departments and Carver Co Sheriffs deputies that came out to our shed fire on Halloween night and worked throughout the late evening hours to make sure everything was taken care of before they left. You run a well-oiled ship and we are grateful for all you did to assist us!!! Thank you to our neighbors, friends and family for all your help as well whether it was helping clean up that night, checking to make sure we were ok or anything we needed, bringing meals or just simply a prayer as we dealt with what was in front of us. It is much appreciated and we appreciate every gesture!! Glenn and LuAnn Traver Family
Thank you
To plant a tree in memory of Thank you as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.