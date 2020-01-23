Off The Top Hairstyling along with our charity Secret Blessings would like to thank everyone who helped with our 8th annual angel tree this year. We were able to help 188 people totaling 1,372 people so far. We thank all of the volunteers, especially Martha Cramer, at the Waconia United Food Shelf for always helping us coordinate it. Tom Rivers, Ron Miller, and Susan Kranz... year after year... again you make it all possible. Thank you! And to our dedicated guests who helped us shop... thank you. We also want to thank all of our guests for their loyalty as you have made a huge difference in the lives of many people because the busier we are, our charity can help more. Thank you. You are appreciated. Shawna Weiss and the staff at Off The Top Hairstyling
