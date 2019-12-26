On behalf of the Bob Farrell Family, we would like to sincerely thank each and everyone of you for the beautiful cards, prayers, food and memorial gifts. Special thanks to the staff of Waconia Dialysis Clinic, Ridgeviewk Medical Cetner, N. memorial * Bethesda Hospitals, and Lakeview Clinic. Heartfelt thanks to Father Stand of St. Joseph's for comdforting words, the beautiful music and delicious lunch served. Also thank you to the Johnson sFuneral Home for your caring and professional services Charlotte Farrell Cindy & Dennis Niccum Dave & Kelly Farrell Donna & Bill Hughes Mike & Sarah Farrell Robyn & Jon Peterman
