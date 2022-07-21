The family of Wendell F. Herrmann would like to thank everyone for their cards, memorial donations and floral arrangements in the event of Wendell’s recent passing. Special thanks to the Norwood-YA Rescue and Fire Dept.; Ridgeview Ambulance; Ridgeview Medical Center 3 rd Floor doctors and nursing staff; Ridgeview Home Care; and Good Samaritan Society of Arlington. We would also like to thank Kelly Roberts, Richard Jannusch, and Kevin Dietz of Hantge-McBride Funeral Home for their excellent care and services; Pastor Matt, Pastor Paul, Jane Fasching and the entire staff and ladies and men who volunteered with their help at the lunch from All Saints Lutheran Church. Finally, a big thank you to the Norwood-YA Legion Edward Born Post 343 and the Young America VFW for their outstanding Military Honors. God Bless you all! James Herrmann Ann Herrmann

