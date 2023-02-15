Candy Cardinal

Candy was born October 20, 1951, to Wesley and Gladys Houser (Krambeal) in Waterloo, Iowa.
Candy was a graduate of Buffalo High School in 1969 and married Stephen on November 27, 1971. This was a beginning of a marriage and friendship that carried them through hardships and happiness. Their union was blessed with three sons.
Early in their marriage they began in Montrose, Minnesota then moved to Watertown, Minnesota where they raised their three sons. Candy worked as a beautician for a few years prior to going to work at Prudential. Upon retiring from Prudential, she thought she needed more to do so she went back to being a beautician. Candy enjoyed being a beautician and getting to know her clients.
In retirement, Candy enjoyed spending many weekends at the lake spending time in nature and with family and friends. She also enjoyed getting to watch her grandchildren doing what they love.
Candy was called to rest in Byron, Minnesota on February 12, 2023, surrounded by family.
Services held at Swanson-Peterson Chapel in Cokato on February 21, 2023, from 1:00pm-3:00pm with a short service at 3:00pm.
She was preceded in death by the love of her life, Steve; her parents, Wesley and Gladys; in-laws, Ervin and Florence; brother, Denny Houser; brothers-in-law, Tom Cardinal and Conrad Hausladen.
Candy will be greatly missed by her three sons, Tom (Amy Petersen) Cardinal of Byron, MN, Tim (Merilee) Cardinal of Forest Lake, MN, Gerad (Melissa) Cardinal of Lamberton, MN; two sisters, Susie Hausladen, Linda (Dale) Schwerin; one brother, Dean Houser; sisters-in-law, Colleen (Greg) Donovan, Nancy (Barrett) Hamlink, Carol Houser; brothers-in-law, Jeff (Debbie) Cardinal, Jerry Cardinal; grandchildren, Stephen, Derrick, Jaxon, Jordan Cardinal and Molly (Max) Voss, Mitchell, Matthew, and Maxwell Petersen; many nieces, nephews and friends.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.