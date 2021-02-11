Calvin H. Schwalbe

Cal Schwalbe passed away peacefully on February 10, 2021. He was 89 years old. Cal was born on the family farm, the youngest of Benjamin and Lydia Schwalbe’s six children. His mother had MS and Cal learned to cook by helping her in the kitchen. Cal was on the 1947 Mound High School wrestling team that won a state championship. He graduated from Waconia High School in 1949. Cal married Elaine Stahlke of Waconia in 1951. They raised four children before divorcing in 1985. Cal was drafted into the Army and stationed at Fort Riley in Manhattan, Kansas. A training injury kept him stateside and working in the Motor Pool. After he was discharged, Cal attended Kansas State University and graduated with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. He designed farm machinery for several companies including Minneapolis-Moline, T.C.I., and Cummins. Cal enjoyed deer hunting and target shooting with his trusty compound bow. He built a log cabin with help from his family and rebuilt it after a fire. He enjoyed walking, reading, jigsaw puzzles, and fixing up houses after he retired. Cal was preceded in death by his parents Benjamin and Lydia Schwalbe, daughter Julie Rollins, sister Ardes and her husband Lenny Koehnen, sister Yvonne and her husband Donald Fink, brother Curtis and his wife Vivian, brother Lewellyn and his wife Lila, and brother Norman. He is survived by his loving family: children Sandra (David) Hayner, Lynn (Matt) Cody, Carol Bliss; grandchildren Tom, Jackie, Laura (Mathew), Steven, Jon, Joshua, Angie (Richard), Cary, John, Eileen, Jenny; great-grandchildren Adelyn, Giuliano, Jackson, Elena; nieces and nephews. Cal will be interred in a private ceremony at Fort Snelling National Cemetery.
