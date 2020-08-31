Bryce Alexander McPadden, 24, of Waconia tragically left this physical world much too early on Monday, August 24, 2020. Private service will be held. Bryce was born October 17, 1995 in Waconia, Minnesota, the son of Amie McPadden. He was baptized at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Young America on December 23, 1995. He grew up in Young America, Plymouth, and Waconia. He attended Central Elementary School, Tanglen Elementary School, Hopkins Junior High, and Waconia Middle School. He graduated from Waconia High School in 2014. He enjoyed working at Waconia Kids Company. Bryce endured much hardship growing up. He grew up in a home with violence and chemical dependency. His uncle died when he was 11. His mother sustained a severe brain injury when he was 14 and subsequently passed away when he was 16. His grief led him into a destructive world of chemical dependency. He attended several treatment programs and knew law enforcement on a first name basis. The past several years have been scary and challenging at times. Bryce’s life could be defined and remembered by these events, but it will not be that way for those who truly know and love him. He is forgiven. The drug world can no longer win because Bryce is safely snuggled in his mom’s arms once again. Bryce will be remembered for his beautiful big eyes and smile. He was Grandma’s baby and he knew it!! Only two weeks younger than his cousin, they got into plenty of mischief as toddlers like twins. He went through a couple phases where he wore fake glasses like the cartoon character Arthur and loved wearing his aunt’s high heels. He was kind and preferred helping kids with disabilities. He adored being a big brother and he could French braid his sister’s hair like a professional. He made kids smile and laugh. He liked having friends and sought acceptance. He loved cars and driving way too fast! Bryce fished off the dock and enjoyed swimming during family vacations in northern Minnesota. He took trips to Florida and Hawaii with his aunt and sister. He hated heights! He loved Subway, pizza, and homemade strawberry pie. On more occasions than less, Bryce ended his phone calls or left the house with “I Love You.” We always have and always will “Love You Bryce!” Bryce is preceded in death by his mother Amie McPadden Miller and his uncle Steve McPadden. Bryce is survived by his loving family: sister Danika Miller of Waconia, aunt and godmother Dr. Jaimee McPadden of Waconia, grandparents Glenn and Diane McPadden Jr. of Norwood Young America, cousin Justin Luedloff (special friend Tessa Olson) of Chaska, and many other extended family and friends. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
