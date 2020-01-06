Bruce “Smokey” Kamps, age 66 of Valley Center, CA, left us on December 12, 2019 in Escondido, CA to join his parents in heaven. Bruce was born on May 21, 1953 in Glencoe to Albert and Ellen (Manteuffel) Kamps. He was baptized and confirmed in St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church, Hamburg, MN. Bruce worked as a maintenance supervisor for 29 years at McDermot Solutions in San Marcos, CA. In 2006, Bruce and Phyllis purchased Smokey’s Lake Wohlford Cafe in Valley Center, CA. Bruce is survived by his loving family: his wife of 17 years, Phyllis (Powell) Kamps of Valley Center, CA; his stepdaughter Kaleena Sturman and granddaughter Roslyn Sturman of Escondido, CA; his brothers and sisters-in-law Richard (Mariann) Kamps of Norwood Young America, Roger (Karen) Kamps of Norwood Young America, Kevin (Peg) Kamps of Henderson; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life for Bruce “Smokey” Kamps to be held at the Skyline Community Center at Skyline Ranch, Valley Center, CA on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at 11 a.m.
Bruce "Smokey" Kamps
To plant a tree in memory of Bruce Kamps as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.