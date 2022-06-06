Brian K. Kuntz, age 63, of Delano passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. SW) in Watertown, MN with Rev. George Morris as officiant. Visitation held Monday, June 6, 2022 from 4:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and Tuesday, one hour prior to the service, ALL AT THE CHURCH. Interment in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Waconia.
Brian was a carpenter by trade and a farmer at heart. He grew up coming to his grandpa's farm as often as his parents would drive him over. When he turned 17, he bought his beloved '66 SS Chevelle, his first pride and joy. The hardworking man he was, he bought the farm from his grandpa at the age of 19. He loved and enjoyed every aspect of his farm from being in the fields, fixing and tinkering in the shop, to just spending time on the property. Acting like a little kid driving his big toy, Brian also enjoyed his roll off truck and used this to run a successful side business.
Brian was also a proud husband, father and papa. He met Brenda, the love of his life, in 1984 and married her in 1985. They were married for 37 years. He enjoyed working on the farm with Brenda and was proud of what they accomplished together. Brian and Brenda were blessed to have two children, Lindsey and Brandon, and went on many adventures creating endless memories as a family. Lindsey was Brian's little farm girl and sidekick growing up, he was so proud his little girl wanted to be outside with him. Brandon and Brian were lucky enough to take a two-week trip to Germany to learn about their heritage. They created a special bond that Brandon will never forget. Brian also had his grandson, Keith. They created an extra special relationship and were best buds. He was such a proud papa of this little tractor loving boy who always wanted to be like his papa.
Brian was a caring and humble man. He would always be willing to help anyone in need, regardless if they asked or not. Brian did so much for so many people with no need for praise or acknowledgement. He was a wonderful man with a huge heart that will be terribly missed.
Brian was preceded in death by his brother-in-law David Thaemert; father-in-law and mother-in-law Keith and Betty Donahue; uncles LeRoy Kuntz, Alfred Kuntz, Jim Luke, Curtis Kunz, Jimmy Kunz; aunt LaVonne Kuntz.
Brian is survived by his loving family: wife Brenda; children Lindsey Aamot, Brandon Kuntz and girlfriend Claire; grandson Keith Aamot; parents Floyd and Betty Kuntz of Waconia; sister Denise (Allan) Bauer of Prior Lake; brothers Steve (Joyce) Kuntz of Watertown, Dave (Sarah) Kuntz of Norwood Young America; nieces and nephews Natalie (Jay) Werness, Drake Bauer, Marissa Bauer, Maria Kuntz, Mallory Kuntz, Gabrielle Kuntz, Elizabeth Kuntz, Sophia Kuntz; sister-in-law Bonnie Thaemert; nieces and nephew Nicole (Reed) Rogne, Danny (Valerie) Thaemert, Betty Jo Becker; aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Todd Kuntz, Mike Zellmann, Drake Bauer, Chuck Dietzel, Burt Pavek and John Siegle.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
