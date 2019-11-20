Brian Grundahl

Brian William Grundahl, age 40, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, November 22, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America with interment in Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George. Organist: Marilee Widmer. Soloist: Jason Konerza. Musical Selections: “Be Not Afraid,” “Here I Am Lord,” “Amazing Grace,” “Hymn of Promise.” Casket Bearers: Jeremy Pierson, Chad Pierson, Cole Scott, Andrew Worm, Jeff Worm, Tim Hanes. Brian William Grundahl was born on January 18, 1979, in Waconia, Minnesota. He was the son of William James and Susan Jane (Worm) Grundahl. Brian was baptized as an infant on January 28, 1979 by Father A. S. Karrels and received his first communion on May 17, 1987, both at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. He was later confirmed in his faith as a youth on April 30, 1995 by Bishop Lawrence Welsh at the Cathedral of Saint Paul in St. Paul, Minnesota. Brian received his education in Norwood Young America, graduating with the Central High School Class of 1997. Brian made his home in Norwood Young America. He worked at Norwood Electric as an apprentice. Brian was a member of the Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Brian enjoyed camping, bonfires, jeep crawling, barbeques, and the lake. He loved watching the Minnesota Vikings and the Wild. Brian was a giving person and at the end of his life he donated his eyes to the Lions Gift of Sight. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, especially his niece and nephew. Brian passed away on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota, at the age of 40 years, 9 months and 27 days. Blessed be his memory. Brian is survived by his: parents, Bill and Sue Grundahl of Norwood Young America, MN; sister, Becky Grundahl and her fiancé Roger Spooner of Norwood Young America, MN; nephew, Dawson Spooner; niece, Brynlee Spooner; grandparents, Gerald and Doris Worm of Norwood Young America, MN; uncles and aunts, Paul Grundahl of Norwood Young America, MN, Russ and Sandy Pierson of Glencoe, MN, Shirl Scott of Waconia, MN, Don and Sheila Harms of Norwood Young America, MN, Gregg and Terri Worm of Norwood Young America, MN, Shelly Hanes and Kevin McIntosh of Buffalo, MN; other relatives and many, many friends. Brian is preceded in death by his grandparents, James and Donna Grundahl. Memorials preferred. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com.
Brian Grundahl
To plant a tree in memory of Brian Grundahl as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.