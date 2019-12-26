Brian D. Hanson, age 61 of Chaska, died Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Abbott-Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Eric Aune officiating. Gathering of family and friends from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Brian Donald Hanson was born September 6, 1958 in Blackduck, the son of Donald and Lois (Jordan) Hanson. Brian was a graduate of the Blackduck High School and had studied at Brown Institute in Minneapolis. Brian worked for Simplex in Plymouth since December of 1980. Brian was united in marriage with Barb Schmalz in 1985. This union was blessed with children Helena and Dustin. Brian had a great love for music and was a bass guitar player in bands including the Executives and Studio Dogs. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and boating. Brian loved living on Pierson Lake and took advantage of every opportunity to be on the water. Brian is preceded in death by his parents Donald and Lois Hanson. Brian is survived by his loving family: daughter and son-in-law Helena and Collin Klagmann of St. Paul; son and daughter-in-law Dustin and Kelli Hanson of Minneapolis; grandchildren Otto Klagmann and Novalea Hanson; brother and sister-in-law Gregg and Debbe Hanson of Bemidji; sisters and brother-in-law Christine Starr of Norwood Young America, Luann and Eric Adams of Chaska; other relatives and many dear friends. Please mail condolences to the Johnson Funeral Home, 141 E First St., Waconia, MN 55387. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Brian D. Hanson
