Brian D. Bluemke, age 50, of Waconia passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Mass of Christian Burial was Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Community in Waconia with Father Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation was one hour prior to the Mass. Interment at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Waconia. Brian Daniel Bluemke was born December 31, 1970 in Shakopee, MN, the son of Kenneth and Agnes (Pieper) Bluemke. He was baptized at St. Boniface Catholic Church in St. Bonifacius and later confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Brian graduated Waconia High School and received a vocational degree from Hennepin Technical College. Brian had a quiet demeanor and enjoyed the simple things in life. He had a great liking for bowling and fishing and was fond of the outdoors. He adored going on long drives and spending time at the lake. Brian also loved watching baseball and delighted in attending MN Twins games. He will be greatly missed. Brian was preceded in death by his father Kenneth Bluemke; grandparents Ferdinand Bluemke, Laura (Harvey) Petzel, John (Regina) Pieper; beloved aunts, uncles and cousins. Brian is survived by his loving family: mother Agnes Bluemke of Waconia; brother Keith Bluemke and husband Antonio Balbuena of Waconia; loving aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
