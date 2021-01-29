Brian "Big Bri" Howard Felt

Brian Howard Felt was born to Marjorie and Howard Felt on August 20, 1949 in St. Peter, MN and passed away peacefully on January 24, 2021 at the age of 71, surrounded by his loving family. Brian grew up in Litchfield and Olivia, MN, enjoying camping, hunting, and fishing with the family. He attended Gustavus Adolphus College for one year, then relocated to Long Beach, CA, working a variety of jobs. He returned to his home state of Minnesota in 1981, living in Carver County then his final and favorite location, Mound, MN. Brian was compassionate and kind, loved tinkering, fishing, being in nature, collecting of friends, albums and other goodies. He was a diehard fan of the Minnesota Twins and Vikings. He cherished his interactions with family, friends and good food. Brian will be fondly remembered for his jolly disposition, robust knee slapping laughter, friendly demeanor, greeting all with a smile and warmth to both strangers and loved ones alike. He is survived by sisters Wendi Moen of Sparta, WI and Kerri (Gene) Specht of Waconia, MN; brother Barry (Michele) Felt of Norwood, MN; uncle Paul Stepp of Petaluma, CA; along with many nieces and nephews, and special friend Ginger. He was preceded in death by parents Marjorie and Howard and brother Bruce Felt. Thanks to all who loved, prayed for and encouraged us these past few months, we look forward to the time we can be reunited in Heaven where every tear will be wiped away. We love and miss you Brian! A private family gathering will take place at a later date, and if you are moved to send a memorial, please donate to your local food shelf.
