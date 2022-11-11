Brent W. Harms, age 48, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial Service 3:00 P.M., Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd St.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation at the church Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment in Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America.
Brent Wayne Harms was born August 12, 1974 in Waconia, MN, the son of Russell and Linda (Lehrke) Harms. He was baptized and later confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. Brent attended St. John's Lutheran School and later graduated from Central High School in 1993.
After high school, Brent worked for Chaska Building Center and later Atlas Cold Storage. Since June of 2003, he enjoyed working as a warehouse employee at Trend Lab in Savage. Brent faced a debilitating illness at a young age that left him with many challenges. Brent was determined however and his strong will helped him overcome many obstacles and to enjoy life to the fullest.
Brent found joy in the outdoors. He loved deer hunting, fishing and trips up north to the hunting cabin with his family. He delighted in watching baseball and going bowling. Above all, he relished time with his nephews the most. He will be dearly missed.
Brent is preceded in death by his father Russel Harms; grandparents Leonard Lehrke, Ardes Lehrke, George Harms, Ruth Harms Altemeyer; step-grandfather Leo Altemeyer; aunts and uncles Diane Lehrke, Janet Brist, Julie Gerdes, George Harms, Steve Harms.
Brent is survived by his loving family: mother Linda Harms; sister and brother-in-law Michelle "Shelly" and Craig Bond; nephews Zachery and Brody Bond; aunts and uncles Wayne and Joan Lehrke, Lenny and Lynette Lehrke, Doug and Jill Harms, Mark Gerdes; cousins and many friends.
Serving as urn bearers Brian Lehrke, Leonard Lehrke III, Carter Lehrke and as honorary urn bearers Craig Bond, Zachery Bond and Brody Bond.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.