Brent W. Harms

Brent W. Harms, age 48, of Norwood Young America passed away Monday, November 7, 2022 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Memorial Service 3:00 P.M., Friday, November 18, 2022 at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd St.) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation at the church Friday from 1:00 P.M. until the time of the service. Interment in Mau Memorial Cemetery in Norwood Young America.

