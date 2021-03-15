Brent T. Dodge

Brent Thomas Dodge was born on November 9, 1973 in Rochester, MN to parents Morris and LaDonna (Tillotson) Dodge. Brent walked into the loving arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on March 14, 2021 at the age of 47. Memorial service 4 p.m. Monday, March 22, 2021 at St. John’s Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Gathering of family and friends at the church Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials preferred to the Brent Dodge Memorial Fund, Old National Bank, 53 W. Main St., Waconia, MN 55387. Brent grew up in Pine Island, MN running around with friends, playing football and blowing his horn in the jazz band. He graduated from Pine Island High School and spent two years at U of M - Morris. He was united in marriage with Anne Loxtercamp on March 30, 1996 at St. Bonaventure Catholic Church in Bloomington and were together for almost 25 years. Brent worked as a mortgage underwriter for 15 years with Wells Fargo. Brent was a rabid Chicago Cubs fan, an avid history buff, an enthusiastic youth wrestling coach to his boy and a great teller of stories. He loved to take his boys fishing mostly just as a cover to spend quality time with his sons. Brent will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Brent is preceded in death by his son Ian Dodge and his grandparents. Brent is survived by his beloved wife, Anne Dodge and cherished sons Ezekial and Aidric; parents Morris and LaDonna Dodge of Pine Island, MN; two sisters and brother-in-law Kim Dodge of Pine Island and Nicole and Paul Zantek of Edina, MN; father-in-law and mother-in-law Ken and Ann Loxtercamp of Waconia; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Audrey Wessale of Waconia, Greg Loxtercamp and Stephanie Zahrbock of Edina, Valeria Loxtercamp and Tom Burwell of Seattle, WA; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
