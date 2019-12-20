Brennan M. Wischnack

Brennan Wischnack, age 20 of Watertown, died Sunday, December 15, 2019 at his residence. Funeral service 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church (505 Westminster Ave. SW) in Watertown with Rev. Donald Andrix and Rev. Josh Bernau officiating. Visitation held ALL AT THE CHURCH 3-7 p.m. Sunday and Monday one hour prior to the funeral. A prayer service will take place Sunday at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. Serving as casket bearers Ryan Mesenbring, Reed Wischnack, Ryan Pawelk, Adam Pawelk, Jason Pawelk, Mike Pawelk, Matt Pawelk, Jake Hanley. Brennan Milan Wischnack was born December 8, 1999 in Waconia, the son of Nathan Wischnack and Teri Fillbrandt. He was baptized January 9, 2000 at St. Peter Lutheran Church in Lester Prairie. Brennan confirmed his faith on April 13, 2014 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norwood Young America. His confirmation verse was Hebrews 13:5 Keep your lives free from the love of money and be content with what you have, because God has said, “Never will I leave you; never will I forsake you.” Brennan was a graduate of the Watertown Mayer High School and had studied at Lake Superior College in Duluth. He worked a variety of jobs which included a gas station, grocery store, a restaurant and doing landscaping. Brennan always found work that focused on helping others. He was always quick to lend a hand to just about anyone, especially his Grandpa Mi. Brennan was an outdoorsman who loved hunting and fishing. He would fish in the river that ran along the Wischnack farm, Marlo’s Creek or the Crow River in Watertown. Brennan was only 6 months old when he made his first boat ride. If it was winter, he could be found ice fishing with Grandpa Mi. Brennan loved caring for and playing with his dogs Axel and Doc. He also enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and hanging out with his family and friends. Brennan always saw the good in everyone he met and always had positive things to say about others. His loving and respectful nature will be missed. Brennan is preceded in death by his father Nathan Wischnack; uncle Daniel Fillbrandt; step-grandfather Dave DiBenedetto; and many great-grandparents. Brennan is survived by his parents Teri and Joe DiBenedetto; siblings Nolan and Lexi DiBenedetto; grandparents Milan and Elaine Wischnack, Calvin and Deb Fillbrandt, Sue DiBenedetto; aunts and uncles Dawn and Jay Willems, Kristi and Scott DuCharme, Katie Fillbrandt, Shannon DiBenedetto and special friend Nate Finch; cousins Owen and Lucas Willems, Abrielle and Charlotte DuCharme; great-grandparents Lorraine Thaemert, Virgil and Gladys Hedtke; many great aunts and uncles, great great aunts and uncles, cousins and dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
Brennan M. Wischnack
To plant a tree in memory of Brennan Wischnack as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.