Braedan R. Weiss, age 37 of Chanhassen, passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at Two Twelve Medical Center in Chaska. Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Please enter the church at Door #1. Memorials preferred to Operation Smile. Braedan Robert Weiss was born July 9, 1983 in Melbourne, Australia, the son of Thomas and Holly (Lundquist) Weiss. Braedan was a graduate of the Watertown High School. He continued his studies at Crown College and Mankato State University, earning a degree in Exercise Science. Braedan has been working for Emerson Electric and recently shared with his family that he just completed an additional degree in finance. Braedan was very health conscious and loved to exercise. If not studying or at work, he could always be found at a local fitness center working out. His love for high school football transitioned to playing in college and later coaching at St. Louis Park High School. In the past few years, Braedan competed in a CrossFit competition. Braedan’s smile, laugh and sense of humor were contagious. He treated everyone in a way in which he would like to be treated. Braedan had time for everyone and was loved like a brother. He cherished every opportunity to be with his family. Braedan is preceded in death by his grandparents Robert and Beverly Lundquist, Harold and Frances Weiss; uncle Paul Lundquist. Braedan is survived by his loving family: parents Thomas and Holly Weiss; siblings and their spouses Cameron and Kristine Weiss, Duncan and App Weiss, Bronwyn and Josh Neumann, Jon and Brianna Weiss Friends; nieces and nephews Emalyn, Liam and Xander Weiss, Harrison Neumann, Aiden Friends; aunts and uncles Michael Weiss, John and Nancy Lundquist, Kim and Steve Lundquist; as well as other relatives and many dear friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
