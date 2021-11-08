Bonnie P. Blanshan, age 81, of Belle Plaine, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial service will be held at 4:00 PM Friday, November 12, 2021 at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. A gathering of family and friends will be held prior to the service beginning at 2:00 PM.
Bonnie Patricia Swanson was born April 18, 1940 in Little Elk Township of Todd County, the daughter of Leonard and Pearl (Anderson) Swanson.
Bonnie grew up in Randall, MN and graduated from Little Falls High School. She attended college at St. Cloud State University. After she completed her degree in Elementary Education, she began her teaching career in Waconia, MN. Bonnie taught every grade except Kindergarten during her 34 years of teaching. She loved reading to her students and ensured that all students received the attention they needed. She retired in 1997, but she continued to work as a substitute teacher for an additional 20 plus years.
Bonnie enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She looked forward to attending their dance recitals, music programs, plays and sporting events. Bonnie was an avid reader throughout her life. She also loved to travel. Bonnie went on multiple cruises, and went through the Panama Canal twice. She also traveled throughout the United States visiting family and friends. Cooking was one of her passions. She would always volunteer to make her grandkids favorite foods such as Calico Beans, Potato Salad, Cookies, Banana Cake or Pumpkin Bars.
Bonnie is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Pearl Swanson; husband Marlyn Wiese; sister Betty Swanson; sister-in-law Arvella Zachow-Wiese; stepdaughter Kay Dordal.
Bonnie is survived by her loving family: husband Al Blanshan of Belle Plaine; daughter Dawn Kirchner and husband Bob; step-children Alan Blanshan and wife Erin, Dawn Locke, Anne Warren and husband Mark, Jaye Blanshan and Jacalyn Born, Jody Tuchtenhagen and husband John, Brad Blanshan and special friend Christina Conway, Pam Turner, Jody Fluken and husband Ray; grandchildren Dustin Swiers and wife Shayna, Jesse Swiers, Oscar Davila and wife Becca; 25 step-grandchildren and 19 step-great grandchildren; other relatives and many dear friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
