Bonnie Jean Kroells, age 59, of Green Isle, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at her home in Green Isle, Minnesota. Memorial Service will be at a later date. Bonnie Jean Kroells was born on August 31, 1961, in Shakopee, Scott County, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Hubert and Janette (Pauly) Buesgens. Bonnie was baptized as an infant and later confirmed in her faith as a youth both at Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Chaska, Minnesota. Bonnie was raised in Cologne, Minnesota. She received her education in Chaska and graduated with the class of 1980 from Chaska High School. On February 13, 1990, Bonnie was united in marriage to Randall Kroells in Gaylord, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with two daughters, Neenah and Josephine. The addition of Randall’s three children, Ryan, Candace, and Roxanne created a family of seven. They made their home in Green Isle, Minnesota. Bonnie and Randall shared 31 years of marriage. Bonnie was a member of St. Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church in Hamburg, Minnesota. Bonnie worked in production at Soft Soap for many years. Years later, she became a stay at mother and was the helping hand on their family farm. Bonnie was very kind; her smile and laugher would light up a room. She had a wonderful sense of humor and could always find the bright side of any situation. She was extremely supportive of her children, nieces and nephews. She was accepting of everyone and they were always welcome in her home. Bonnie was strong and a role model to all around her. Bonnie was very talented in her artistic abilities. She enjoyed baking, visiting with friends, and watching her grandchildren. She was always up for an adventure! Blessed be her memory. Bonnie is survived by her: husband, Randall Kroells; daughters, Neenah Heimer and her husband Jonathan of Green Isle, MN and their child Ryland, Josephine Kroells and her fiancé Richard Arthur of Green Isle, MN; stepson, Ryan Kroells and his wife Christine of Brussels, Belgium and their children Augustus and Katharina; stepdaughters, Candace Jacobs of Ironwood, MI, Roxanne Nelson and her special friend David of Windom, MN and their children Harlan, Randi and James; mother, Janette Buesgens of Waconia, MN; siblings, Bryan Buesgens and his wife Rita of Cologne, MN, Brent Buesgens and his wife Rose of Cologne, MN, Bruce Buesgens of Henderson, MN, Beverly Buehler and her husband Scott of Delano, MN, Belinda Storms and her husband Randy of Cologne, MN, Buddy Buesgens of Cologne, MN; brother-in-law, Brian Kroells and his special friend Melissa of Norwood Young America; sisters-in-law, Julie Bachmann and her husband Dean of Princeton, MN, Jennifer Hoese and her husband Jason of Watertown, MN; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Bonnie was preceded in death by her father, Hubert Buesgens. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
