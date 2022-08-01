Beverly Violet Lange

Beverly Violet, age 87 of Delano, passed away July 28, 2022.
She was born on December 11, 1934 in Montrose, Minnesota to Edward and Mabel (Dalbec) Splettstoeszer. She married Clifford Lange on June 16, 1954. A year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Wendy, followed by Tammy, five years later. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother always sharing her hugs and warm smile. She and Clifford had an adventurous spirit, traveling when they could with other family members. She was a lovely woman who made sure her family was always taken care of. In 2003, they moved off the farm and built their dream home in Delano, where they shared 13 more wonderful years. In total they shared 61 years of blissful marriage often remembered holding hands. Hours before she passed, she called out, "Clifford, I'll be there soon." She passed peacefully surrounded by family members holding her hands.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband Clifford, daughter Wendy Stieve, siblings Stan Splettstoeszer, Ethel Mahlsted, Eleanor Krueger, Donna Schmaedeka and Norman Splettstoeszer.
Beverly is survived by her daughter Tammy (Brian) Sevigny; grandchildren Nichole Stieve, Jessica (Dustin) Schrupp, Courtney (Joe) Volby, Rylee Sevigny, Collin Sevigny; and great-grandchildren Eja Volby, Dominic Volby and Samuel Volby.
Funeral Service held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 at Mount Olive Lutheran Church, Delano, MN. Visitation held from 9-11 a.m. prior to the service. All events at the church. Interment in East Mount Olive Lutheran Cemetery, Delano MN.
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning.
From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.