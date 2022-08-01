Beverly Violet Lange

Beverly Violet, age 87 of Delano, passed away July 28, 2022.

She was born on December 11, 1934 in Montrose, Minnesota to Edward and Mabel (Dalbec) Splettstoeszer. She married Clifford Lange on June 16, 1954. A year later, they welcomed their first daughter, Wendy, followed by Tammy, five years later. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother always sharing her hugs and warm smile. She and Clifford had an adventurous spirit, traveling when they could with other family members. She was a lovely woman who made sure her family was always taken care of. In 2003, they moved off the farm and built their dream home in Delano, where they shared 13 more wonderful years. In total they shared 61 years of blissful marriage often remembered holding hands. Hours before she passed, she called out, "Clifford, I'll be there soon." She passed peacefully surrounded by family members holding her hands.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.