Beverly Lu Feltmann

Beverly Lu (Zeman) Feltmann, age 77, of Norwood Young America, Minnesota, passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, December 1, 2020, 11 a.m. at Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America, with interment following at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Father Abraham George Organist: Marilee Widmer Congregational Hymns: “Amazing Grace,” “Here I Am Lord,” “I Am The Bread Of Life,” “On Eagle’s Wings” Casket Bearers: Justin Dertinger, Austin Feltmann, Brayden Hollister, Chase Hollister, Jamie Feltmann, Chad Koehnen Beverly Lu (Zeman) Feltmann was born on April 27, 1943, in Arlington, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Sylvester and Luella (Teschendorf) Zeman. Beverly Lu was baptized as an infant and later was confirmed in her Catholic faith as a youth. She received her education in Waconia, Minnesota, graduating with the Waconia High School Class of 1961. Beverly Lu grew up in Waconia. On September 1, 1962, Beverly Lu was united in marriage to Gerald Lee Feltmann at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Waconia, Minnesota. Beverly Lu and Gerald made their home in Young America, Minnesota. Their marriage was blessed with eight children, Lee, Lisa, Brent, Craig, Corey, Nancy, Derek and Lori. Beverly Lu and Gerald shared 26 years of marriage until Gerald passed away in September 16, 1988. In addition to being a loving wife, mother and homemaker, Beverly Lu worked at Apple Insurance Agency and the Norwood Agency after Gerald passed away. Beverly Lu was a member of Church of the Ascension in Norwood Young America. She was also a member of the Young America Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary. Beverly Lu enjoyed bowling and gardening. Her true passion was spending time with her grandchildren. Beverly Lu passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at her home in Norwood Young America, Minnesota, at the age of 77 years, 6 months, and 28 days. Blessed be her memory. Beverly Lu is survived by her: children, Lee Feltmann and his significant other Charlene Baumann of Lester Prairie, MN, Lisa Dertinger and her husband Mark of St. Louis, MO, Brent Feltmann and his wife Carla of Silver Lake, MN, Craig Feltmann and his significant other Richard Cash of Minneapolis, MN, Corey Feltmann of Norwood Young America, MN, Nancy Hollister and her husband Shad of Lester Prairie, MN, Derek Feltmann of Norwood Young America, MN, Lori Heinz and her husband Justin of Hutchinson, MN; grandchildren, Gina Dertinger, Jessica Dertinger, Justin Dertinger and his wife Sierra, Austin Feltmann, Abby Feltmann, Hannah Hollister, Brayden Hollister, Chase Hollister, Annika Hollister; brother, Vern “Butch” Zeman of Norwood Young America, MN; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Linda (Feltmann) Koehnen and her husband Kenmore “Skeeter” of Cologne, MN, Elaine (Shugg) Feltmann of Lester Prairie, MN, Doug Feltmann and his wife Sandy (Carlson) of Aitkin, MN, Brenda (Feltmann) Grimm and her husband Gary of Norwood Young America, MN; nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Beverly Lu is preceded in death by her parents, Sylvester and Luella Zeman; husband, Gerald Feltmann; brother-in-law, Roger Feltmann. Arrangements by the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel of Norwood Young America, MN. Online Obituaries and Guest Book available at www.mcbridechapel.com. Please click on Obituaries/Guest Book.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.