Betty J. Norheim, age 95 of Waconia, MN, went to be with her Lord April 5, 2020, Palm Sunday, after several months at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery next to her husband of almost 62 years, Rev. Harold L. Norheim, who died on August 15, 2009. A memorial service will be held at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia at a later date with Chaplain Helmar Heckel officiating. Betty was born October 27, 1924 on a farm just south of Davenport, ND, the daughter of Milford and Nora Mickelson. She was baptized and confirmed and married at Christiana Lutheran Church of rural Kindred, ND. After graduating as valedictorian from Davenport High School, she went on to get her degree in foods and nutrition from what was then North Dakota Agricultural College, now North Dakota State University. Her year of internship to become a dietitian was at University Hospital, Ann Arbor, MI. It was at the Lutheran Student Association meetings where she met the man she married, Harold Norheim. Their wedding date was September 6, 1947. Betty worked as a dietitian while Harold attended Luther Seminary. In addition to being a faithful wife and mother of two girls and two boys, she was also a faithful pastor’s wife at the five churches they served in Minnesota, Iowa, and Illinois, the final one being in Merrill, Iowa. Betty worked for 18 years at St. Luke’s Medical Center, Sioux City, IA as a registered dietitian, reaching the director level. In addition to their work, they enjoyed their lake cabin on Games Lake in Minnesota. In 1999, after several years of retirement in the Sioux City area, they moved to Westview Acres in Waconia. Betty played the piano or organ and led church choir at several churches for many years. She played piano for many of the worship services at Westview Acres into her 90’s. Late in life, she found romance again and she and Leroy Hoke celebrated a wedding in June of 2014. Leroy died the following Palm Sunday, March 29, 2015. There was hardly a day that she did not spend some time reading her Bible and praying. She had a heart for Christian missions and supported many missionaries financially through the years. Those who got to know her could tell she took her Christianity seriously and loved her Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ. Betty is preceded in death by her husband Rev. Harold Norheim; daughter Dawn Schafer; sisters Margaret Moegle and Marilyn Wichmann; brother Allen Mickelson. Betty is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law Rebecca and Raymond Ream of Tooela, UT; sons and daughters-in-law Daniel and Lori Norheim of Clear Lake, Timothy and Elizabeth Norheim of Victoria; grandchildren Arthur Ream, Jonathan Norheim, Amy Norheim, Benjamin Norheim, Isabelle Lohse and her husband Daniel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Robert and Helen Norheim of Minnetonka, Jeanette Hardman of Seattle, WA, Betty and Richard Julin of Richfield. Memorial gifts will be directed to the World Mission Prayer League USA, 232 Clifton Avenue, Minneapolis, MN 55403.
