Betty E. Glaeser, age 82, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.
Memorial Service Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
Betty Esther Schumann was born July 29, 1940 in Cologne, MN, the daughter of William and Esther (Schrupp) Schumann. She graduated from Watertown High School in Watertown, MN. On July 30, 1960 she was united in marriage to Richard E. Glaeser at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Watertown. Their union was blessed with four children.
Betty grew up in Cologne and Watertown. After marriage, she and Richard moved to Wisconsin where they remained until the late 60s. The couple then relocated to Norwood Young America, MN. Betty then began working for Young America Corporation (formerly Dile Company). She worked as both janitor and mailroom supervisor for many years. Betty was a diligent worker who worked from the ground floor up.
In her free time, Betty enjoyed baking, reading and solving word puzzles. She also adored camping and vacationing with family. Betty was young at heart and had an open-door policy for everyone she knew. Her heart was in servanthood and delighted in helping others. Betty's work ethic and compassion for others is a lasting legacy for all who loved her.
Betty was preceded in death by her husband Richard; parents William and Esther Schumann; siblings Myra (Albert) Lenzen, Milton Schumann, Richard Schumann; brother-in-law Clarence Farniok; daughter-in-law Kriss Glaeser.
Betty is survived by her loving family: children Todd Glaeser of Orange, CA, Jeff (Patty) Glaeser of Chaska, Julie (Scott) Olson of Wahkon, Troy Glaeser of Bloomington; grandchildren Alison Glaeser, Aaron Glaeser, Jake Huber, Jesse Huber; sister Lucille Farniok of Buffalo; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
