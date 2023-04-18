Betty E. Glaeser

Betty E. Glaeser, age 82, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023 at The Haven in Norwood Young America.

Memorial Service Friday, April 28, 2023 at 11:00 A.M. at St. John's Lutheran Church (101 SE 2nd Ave) in Norwood Young America with Rev. Josh Bernau as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.

