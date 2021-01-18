Betty Ann Feltmann

Betty Ann (Bentz) Feltmann, age 81, of Lester Prairie, Minnesota, passed away on Friday, January 15, 2021, at her home in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. A private family memorial service was held at the Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie, Minnesota, with interment at a later date at the Forest Hill Cemetery in Norwood Young America, Minnesota. Clergy Officiating: Pastor Dale Inman and Alice Evans Special Music: “On Eagle’s Wings” Urn Bearer: Betty’s grandchildren ~ Nate Wilkens, Amber Wilkens, Calvin Feltmann, Lisa Feltmann Betty Ann (Bentz) Feltmann was born on December 3, 1939, in Glencoe, Minnesota. She was the daughter of Harry and Lorna (Kunkel) Bentz. Betty was baptized as an infant on December 17, 1939, by Rev. Heinrich J. Bouman and was later confirmed in her faith as a youth on March 29, 1953, by Rev. Louis T. Wohlfeil both at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota. She received her education at Emanuel Lutheran Parochial School in Hamburg, Minnesota, through the 8th grade. On January 7, 1956, Betty was united in marriage to Kenneth Feltmann by Rev. Louis T. Wohlfeil at Emanuel Lutheran Church in rural Hamburg, Minnesota. Betty and Kenneth made their home in Norwood Young America and Lester Prairie, Minnesota. Their lives were blessed with three children, Scott, Peggy and Todd. Betty and Kenneth shared over 65 years of marriage. Betty was the former owner of the Young America Processing Plant in Norwood Young America and worked at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, Minnesota, in the housekeeping department for 15 years. She was a member of Church of Peace in Norwood Young America. Betty enjoyed playing softball in her younger years, playing cards, watching the birds and baking cookies, especially chocolate chip. She cherished the time she spent with her family, especially her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Blessed be her memory. Betty is survived by her: husband, Kenneth Feltmann; children, Scott Feltmann and his wife Becky, Peggy Wilkens and her husband Charlie, Todd Feltmann and his wife Sofia; grandchildren, Nathan Wilkens and his wife Steph, Amber Wilkens and her finance Brent Tuinstra, Lisa Feltmann, Calvin Feltmann and his wife Lauren; great-grandchildren, Ashton Sheets, Deeni Brewer, Macey Wilkens; dog great-grandchildren, Bear and Maple; sisters, Marilyn Mackenthun, Judy Mueller and her husband Robert; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Betty was preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Lorna Bentz; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Harold and Mildred Feltmann. Arrangements by Paul-McBride Funeral Chapel in Lester Prairie, Minnesota. Online obituaries and guest book available at www.mcbridechapels.com. Please click on obituaries and guest book.
