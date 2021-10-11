Bernice R. Weiland, age 99, of Waconia and formerly St. Bonifacius passed away on Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Good Samaritan Center in Waconia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 15, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St) in St. Bonifacius, with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred. The Weiland family requests that masks are worn by those attending the service.
Bernice Rose Weinzierl was born January 2, 1922 in Shakopee, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Margaret (Schultz) Weinzierl. On January 30, 1940, Bernice was united in marriage to Albert Weiland.
Bernice grew up in Minnetrista. After her marriage, she helped Albert run their family farm before moving to St. Bonifacius. When Albert retired, they both enjoyed many travels to visit family. Faith was of great importance to Bernice. Bernice's strong faith in the Lord, singing in the choir and Bible study were a big part of her life. Bernice was also an amazing cook and canner. In her free time, she enjoyed socializing, watching the MN Twins, listening to WCCO radio. Bernice was cheerful, modest and caring. Her loved ones will cherish her memory.
Bernice was preceded in death by her parents Joseph and Margaret Weinzierl; husband Albert; son Thomas; daughter-in-law Maureen; brother and sister-in-law Joe (Sunny) and Pat Weinzierl; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Andy and Vernice Weiland, Lawrence and Verna Weiland, Henry and Betty Weiland, Walter and Virginia Weiland, James Weiland, Peter Weiland, Emma Weiland, Martha "Marty" and Francis "Shadow" Salden.
Bernice is survived by her loving family: children Albert (Mary) Weiland of Burnsville, Dick (Sue) Weiland of St. Louis Park, John Weiland of Thorton, CO, Steve (Sue) Weiland of Delano, Leon (Kathy) Weiland of Anoka, Paul Weiland of Phoenix, AZ, Mary Weiland and Steve Prihoda of Victoria, Cecilia Weiland of Victoria, Edward Weiland of Waconia, Karen (Leo) Delahoussey of Vancleave, MS; 18 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Bernice's grandchildren.
A special thank you to the staff of Good Samaritan in Waconia for taking care of mom.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.