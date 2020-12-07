Bernice L. Wickenhauser, age 89 of Cologne, passed away on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Auburn Meadows in Waconia. Mass of Christian Burial Monday, December 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Bernard Catholic Church (210 Church Street East) in Cologne with Father Martin Shallbetter as celebrant of the Mass; visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass at church on Monday; interment St. Bernard Catholic Cemetery. Bernice was born on September 13, 1931 in Waconia, the daughter of Mathias and Gertrude (Karels) Fick. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. On August 4, 1956, Bernice was united in marriage to Dennis E. Wickenhauser at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Their marriage was blessed with eight children. They raised their children on the farm, milking cows and tending to the crops. She never would shy away from a hard day’s work. Bernice was a great homemaker, canning from her vegetable garden and making homemade bread every Saturday. She enjoyed seeing her grown children come home with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and being and being able to hold them and watch them play. Bernice was active at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church being a CCD teacher, a member of the Ladies CCW, church choir, and the sewing circle. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Dennis; son Duane; father and mother Mathias and Gertrude Fick; sister Mary Ann (Floyd) Weinzierl; brother Joe (Nelda) Fick; father-in-law and mother-in-law Albert and Clara Wickenhauser; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jerry, Adrian, Gordon and Wallace (Dorothy) Wickenhauser; Sister Lois Wickenhauser SSND, Don Rolf; nieces Donna Rolf, Betty O’Brien, Doris Eiden, Mary Wickenhauser. Bernice is survived by her loving family: children Judy (Eugene) Jacques of Norwood Young America, Allen (Susan) Wickenhauser of Cologne, Rita (Bryan) Buesgens of Cologne, Thomas (Brenda) Wickenhauser of Belle Plaine, Debra (Richard) Ulrich of Norwood Young America, Charles (Tracey) Wickenhauser of Cologne, Greg (Andrea) Wickenhauser of Cologne; daughter-in-law Gina Wickenhauser (Tim Zellmann) of Norwood Young America; grandchildren Nick Jacques, Nate (Sarah) Jacques, Megan Wickenhauser and friend Justin Luthens, Jared Wickenhauser, Caleb Wickenhauser and friend Kaitlyn Stibal, Ella Wickenhauser, Brittany (Nat) Jungerberg, Dustin (Krista) Buesgens, Amanda (Brandon) Schmidt, Molly (Kurt) Ohnsorg, Paul Wickenhauser and friend Emily Patterson, Danielle Wickenhauser, Cassandra (Randy) Gores, Alyssa Ulrich and fiance Dan Mueller, Jayme Ulrich, Samantha Wickenhauser, Mitchel Wickenhauser and friend Haley Tinklenberg, Trever Ewert, Whittney Ewert, Brooke Wickenhauser, Shyann Wickenhauser, Kylie (Jack) Kuphusman, Shayna Zellmann; great-grandchildren Mason Jacques, Milo Luthens, Rowan Buesgens, Marlo and Beck Jungerberg, Levi Schmidt, Jayden and Jace Gores, Jesse Wickenhauser, Carter Jacques, Poppy Luethens; great-granddaughter River Wickenhauser; sister and brother-in-law Margaret and Merlyn Eiden of Waconia; brother-in-law and sisters-in-law Leon (Marcy) Wickenhauser of Cologne, Delora Rolf of Waconia, Alice Wickenhauser of Waconia; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers are Bernice’s children Judy, Allen, Rita, Thomas, Debra, Charles, Greg and grandchildren Paul Wickenhauser and Danielle Wickenhauser. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.