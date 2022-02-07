Bernice B. Feist, age 81 of Waconia and formerly Sioux Falls, SD, passed away Thursday, February 3, 2022 at Presbyterian Homes in Spring Park.
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM Thursday, February 10, 2022 at St. Victoria Parish Family (8228 Victoria Drive) in Victoria with Fr. Bob White as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held at the church one hour prior to the Mass. Interment in Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD at a later date.
Bernice's family asks that masks be worn indoors.
Bernice Barbara Feist was born January 28, 1941 in Strasburg, ND the daughter of Sebastian and Barbara (Selzler) Feist. Bernice was a graduate of the Strasburg High School. On September 21, 1959, Bernice was united in marriage with Robert "Bob" Feist at the Church of St. Peter and Paul in Strasburg. This union was blessed with children Barbie, Duane, Neal and Darin.
Shortly after their marriage, Bernice and Bob lived in Pierre, SD until 1974 when they moved to Sioux Falls, SD. In recent years, when Bernice needed more attention to her daily care, she became a resident at New Perspectives in Waconia and eventually moved to Presbyterian Homes.
Bernice had worked for 32 years as a seamstress for Raven Industries, manufacturing hot air balloons. She enjoyed gardening, crocheting and cooking. Bernice also enjoyed the opportunity to dance with her husband. Her faith and church family were very important to her. She was a devoted member of her church and for many years Bernice served the youth by leading CCD/Faith Formation classes.
Above all, family was the world to Bernice. She often shared that moving close to her grandchildren ended up being some of the best years of her life. Bernice had a bubbly and friendly nature and her laugh, which was very contagious, will be missed by many.
Bernice is preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert Feist; son Neal Feist; daughter-in-law Theresa Feist; sisters Rose (John) Glatt, Delores (Bob) Lipp, Loretta Senger.
Bernice is survived by her loving family: children Barbie (Lyndon) Hofer of Bridgewater, SD, Duane Feist of Eden Prairie, Darin Feist and Kim Cooper of Cologne; grandchildren Amanda (Rodney) Mettler, Ashton (Lee) Dockendorf, Ellie Feist, Anna Feist, Rachel Feist, Noelle Feist, Jared Feist, April Feist, Kendall Feist, Greta Feist, Holly Feist; great grandchildren Egan Mettler, Isaac Mettler, Otto Mettler, McKoen Dockendorf, Leighton Dockendorf; sisters MaryAnn (Jake) Hagel of Bismark, ND, Linda Feist of Bismark, ND, Dorothy (Frank) Silbernagel of Kent, WA; sister-in-law Joann Weigel of Prescott, AZ; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
