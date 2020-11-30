Bernice A. Hafermann, age 98 of Waconia, formerly of Shakopee, passed away on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church (20200 Fairlawn Ave.) in Prior Lake with Rev. Dr. Brent L. Parrish as officiant. Visitation one hour prior to the service at church on Saturday. Interment Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery. Bernice was born on December 11, 1921 in Lydia, the daughter of Frank and Paulina (Zaudtke) Beuch. On June 4, 1946, Bernice was united in marriage to Jerome Hafermann at Fish Lake Immanuel Lutheran Church. Bernice was a loving wife and mother and truly adored her grandchildren. She enjoyed going up north and fishing which became a sport that she was really good at. Bernice maintained her flower gardens around the house and was an excellent seamstress. She was always beautifully dressed for any occasion. Bernice was willing to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed assistance. She had a strong faith in the Lord, attending church on regular basis. Bernice was preceded in death by her husband Jerome; son and daughter-in-law Joel and Shirley Hafermann; son-in-law Kenneth Klaers; brothers and sisters-in-law Melvin and Irene Beuch, Walter and LaVerne Beuch, Orville Beuch; sisters and brothers-in-law Irma and Raymond Grassman, Ella and Erhardt Tietz; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Edmund and Beatrice Haferman, Mildred and Herbert Krueger. Bernice is survived by her loving family: daughter Susan Klaers of Waconia; grandchildren Kristina (Andy) Strub, Terry (Sarah) Klaers; great-grandchildren Benjamin and Erin Strub, Mya and Nora Klaers; sister-in-law Ethel Beuch; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Casket Bearers Kristina and Andy Strub, Terry and Sarah Klaers, Benjamin and Erin Strub. Honorary Casket Bearers Mya and Nora Klaers. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
