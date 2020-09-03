Bernell "Nellie" E. Ittel

Bernell E. “Nellie” Ittel Lachermeier Poetz, age 76, of Winsted passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020 at The Gardens of Winsted. She was born on March 16, 1944 in Waconia the daughter of Melvin and Esther (Engelen) Ittel. Nellie attended school at The Little Hollywood Schoolhouse. She grew up at the Hollywood Store now know as The Hollywood Sports Complex. Nellie graduated from Watertown High School in 1961. On June 5, 1962, Nellie was joined in Holy Marriage to Gary Lachermeier. God blessed their marriage with four children. Gary preceded his wife in death on January 25, 1983. On May 21, 1990, Nellie Lachermeier and Peter Poetz were joined in marriage. Pete preceded his wife in death on October 28, 2018. Nellie loved spending time with family especially her grandchildren. She enjoyed shopping and garage sales. Nellie was a wonderful cook and took great pride in her home! Survived by her loving children: Lisa Hagen and Lonnie Lachermeier both of Winsted, Angela Lachermeier (Ken Kutz) of Waverly and Lanny Lachermeier of Howard Lake; six grandchildren: Sharaya Hagen and fiancé Josh Howard, Kaisha Hagen; Mitchell (Jessica) Lachermeier, Karson, Keith and Klein Lachermeier; two great grandchildren: Kayson and Dominic Guerra; brothers and a sister: Sheldon (Shirley) Ittel, Doug (Diane) Ittel, Colleen Ittel and special friend Kevin Tracy; brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. In addition to her husbands, Nellie was preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law and mother-in-law Alois and Florentine Lachermeier. A Time of Gathering was held on Thursday, August 27th, 2020 from 10:00 A.M. until 12 Noon at The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted. Inurnment followed at Holy Trinity Cemetery in Winsted. Father Matthew Wiering as the officiant. Urn Bearers were Nellie’s grandchildren and great grandchildren. The Chilson Funeral Home in Winsted is serving the family. Online condolences may be made to: www.chilsonfuneralhome.com
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.