Bernard J. Rauen Sr.

Bernard Rauen Sr., age 98 of Waconia, died Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Waconia Good Samaritan Center. Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Monday, January 20, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Community (41 E. First St.) in Waconia with Fr. Stan Mader as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation Monday from 9 a.m. until the time of the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery. Serving as casket bearers are Bernard’s grandchildren. Bernard John Rauen was born October 9, 1921 in Waconia, the son of Frank and Frances (Weinzierl) Rauen. He was baptized and confirmed at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Waconia. Bernard was a graduate of the Waconia High School. After high school, Bernard traveled to California and took employment in an airplane factory. On May 2, 1942, he was united in marriage with Geraldine Engelen in Long Beach, CA. This union was blessed with children Bernard and Barbara. On July 29, 1944, Bernard enlisted in the United States Army where he served until his Honorable Discharge on November 27, 1945. During his service, Bernard was awarded the World War II Victory Ribbon, Good Ribbon, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with one Bronze Star, APTC Ribbon with two Bronze Stars and a Purple Heart. After attending the University of Minnesota and graduating with a degree in Mortuary Science, Bernard worked alongside his father at the funeral home in Waconia which he eventually took ownership in. After the sale of the funeral home, Bernard began a 29 year career at the Waconia post office where he retired as Postmaster. Bernard loved hunting, fishing and being in the outdoors. His family and friends loved his longtime saying “There are only two times you don’t hunt and fish: weddings and funerals!” He also enjoyed camping and traveling the United States, gardening, crafting and playing pool and Cribbage. Upon retirement, Bernard and Geraldine moved to Merrifield and later Pequot Lakes. They spent many winters in Apache Junction, AZ. The couple returned to Waconia in 2007. Bernard was a faithful member of St. Joseph Catholic Community, the Knights of Columbus (which he was the oldest member) and the Glencoe VFW. Bernard will be remembered for his patient and pleasant personality who was “always on the go.” Bernard is preceded in death by his parents; wife Geraldine Rauen; son-in-law Donald Storms; grandson Joshua Lobitz; sister Angela Rauen; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Ted Jarvis, Norma and Ed Weinzierl, Floyd and Gladys Engelen, Jerry Engelen. Bernard is survived by his loving family: son and daughter-in-law Bernard and Karen Rauen of Waconia; daughter Barbara Storms of Waconia; grandchildren Craig Rauen and wife Jennifer, Wendy Rauen and Joe Lobitz, Jon Rauen and wife Becky, Randy Rauen and wife Cathy, Kari Bohrer and husband Tim, Karla Liebhard, Donna Storms; great-grandchildren Parker and Becca Rauen, Matthew Lobitz, Jonah and Nate Jaskowiak, Van Rauen, Kyle Bohrer and wife Taylor, Jamie Bohrer, Tegan Hart, Amber Bullis and husband Chris, Jesse Vogelgesang and wife McKenzie, Caleb Vogelgesang; sister Joan Jarvis; sister-in-law Arlene Engelen; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
