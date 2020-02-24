Bernard “Bernie” H. Janski, age 68 of Norwood Young America, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at his home. Memorial Service Monday, February 24, 2020 at 7 p.m. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Josh Bernau officiating. Gathering of family and friends from 5:30 p.m. until the time of service on Monday. Bernie was born on November 24, 1951, the son of Norbert and Frances (Salitros) Janski. On December 23, 1982, Bernie was united in marriage to Nancy Reinitz at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia. “Any man can be a father, but it takes someone special to be Daddy.” These words were so meant for him. He always made sure we had just what we needed growing up more then any kid could at our age. But not just the material things, the love and support as well. Our Dad shared his love for camping, fishing, and all outdoors. His passion for all these things, he passed down to his grand kids. He was so sick, and so many times no matter how sick he was, he made time for all of us. He’s the strongest man I know. His heart was big, and that we will never forget. Dad was the most meticulous person I knew. If he was a chess player, he would have been a world champion. He was always five-steps ahead of everyone, and he thought everything through to the point he knew every outcome. It was one of the best things about him, growing up and learning how to be a man with that type of leadership was pure gold. Learning to think things through has been instrumental in my life, the value of what he taught me is priceless. It was also one of the worst things about him. Try getting in trouble when you were a teenager when he knew what you were going to do before you though it up. Needless to say, I didn’t get away with much. I’m going to miss him dearly. Bernie was preceded in death by his parents Norbert and Frances Janski; brother Father Lloyd Janski; father-in-law and mother-in-law Paul and Esther Reinitz. Bernie is survived by his loving family: wife Nancy; daughter Dawn (Tom) Winseman of Waconia; son Troy (Jennie) Weiland of Belle Plaine; grandchildren Cameron and Braelyn Winseman, Thomas and Sydney Weiland; brothers Alvin (Rebecca) Janski of St. Louis, MO, Leslie (Jeanette) Janski of Waconia; sisters Jane (Larry) Wellens of Carver, Lu Ann (Dave) Exsted of Victoria; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Pauline (Roger) Peterman of Waconia, Marlene (Jack) Thurk of Waconia; brother Paul Reinitz Jr. and friend Yvonne Anderson of Glencoe; nieces, nephews other relatives and friends. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.