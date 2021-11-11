Bernadine C. Vanderlinde, age 91, of St. Bonifacius passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at the Emerald Crest in Victoria.
Mass of Christian Burial held Friday, November 12, 2021 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Boniface Catholic Church (4025 Main St) in St. Bonifacius with Father Peter Hughes as Celebrant of the Mass. Visitation held from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Bernadine Clarice (Kreminski) Vanderlinde was born March 9, 1930 in Hibbing, MN, the daughter of Joseph and Marie Kreminski. On July 18, 1952, Bernadine was united in marriage to Walter "Barney" Vanderlinde. They were blessed with two children.
Bernadine grew up in a large family in Hibbing, MN. She graduated from High School in Minneapolis. After getting married, Bernadine and Barney settled in St. Bonifacius where they owned and operated Barney's Bar. Bernie was an accomplished author. She wrote articles for a local paper as well as six Christian children's books. She would happily pass them out to the children at church. Bernie loved building things, swimming and traveling. She was a faithful member of St. Bonifacius Catholic Church and lovingly served others. Bernie was spirited, an achiever and always had to be busy. Her sweet and caring spirit will be deeply missed until they see her again.
Bernadine was preceded in death by her husband Walter "Barney"; parents Joseph and Marie Kreminski; sisters and brothers Margaret (Edwin) Walsh, Inez (Raymond) Arnold, Doris (Albert) Jorgenson, Joyce (Marvin) Kayes, Joe Kreminski, George Kreminski, Veronica "Bonnie" Kreminski, Barbara Anderson, Diane (Ray) Dietz; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law Clarice Salder, Hattie (Joe) Hilgers, Blandina Gast, Edward (Mary) Vanderlinde, George (Pat) Vanderlinde, Joe (Katherine) Vanderlinde, Al (Rosella) Vanderlinde.
Bernadine is survived by her loving family: children Elizabeth Vanderlinde of Minnetonka, Joseph (Deb) Vanderlinde of Chaska; grandchildren Joseph D. Vanderlinde Jr. and fiance Alison Gagnon, Charles Skogstad, Tucker Skogstad; sister Patricia (Gary) Kostecka of Eden Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers: Joseph H. Vanderlinde, Deb Vanderlinde, Joseph D. Venderlinde Jr., Alison Gagnon, Charles Skogstad, Tucker Skogstad.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
