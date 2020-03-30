Bernadette M. Klein, age 82 of Waconia, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Center in Waconia. Memorial Mass of Christian Burial to be held at a later date. Bernadette was born January 3, 1938 at her home in Cologne, MN, daughter of Joseph and Mary (Schwartz) Rademacher. She attended St. Bernard’s Catholic school in Cologne, and graduated from Waconia High School. Bernie married her sweetheart Earl Klein August, 1956. They bought Earl’s family farm in 1957 where they lived until 2016. They then purchased a home in the town of Waconia, which they enjoyed a lot. Bernie and Earl were blessed with five children, 14 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Bernie was active in her homemakers group. She enjoyed all her neighbor ladies and good friends which still gathered with her at Good Sam. Bernie was active with many church groups. She was a part of the St. Mary’s Society, Catholic Aid Society, and helped with many breakfasts and dinners there. She loved going to her grandkids and great-grandkids programs and games. They were the light of her life. Bernie was amazing with all the help on the farm, always cooking, canning and gardening. She made everyone feel so welcome and always had something to eat for everyone. She was loving and caring. She loved everyone! Bernie loved being a farmer’s wife, on tractors and working outside. She said “If you love what you do it’s easy” and “I had a good life!!” She will be deeply missed. Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband Earl Klein; parents Joseph and Mary Rademacher; sister Bernice (Gilbert) Jansen; brother Gilbert Rademacher. Bernadette is survived by her loving family: children Jim Klein of Waconia, Judy (Joe) Niesen of Cologne, Jean (Mark) Schuette of Cologne, Mark (Janell) Klein of Waconia, Gary (April) Klein of Waconia; grandchildren Trent (Jenn) Klein, Travis (Katie) Klein, Jeff (Kari) Klein, Jami (Jason) Reinitz, Jena (Zach) Miller, Joey (Cherie) Niesen, Micheal (Abbey) Schuette, Jennifer (Riley) Miller, Justin Schuette and friend Jen and family, Jared Klein and friend Katie, Ali (Devin) Lilienthal, Anna Klein, Joe Painter, Ashley Painter, Dominic Ciccarelli; great-grandchildren Leo, Milo, Grady, Mollie, Riley, Ryder, Kaylee, Max, Lucy, Vivian, Stella, Jaelyn, Jacob, Emily, and Jacey; sisters-in-law Marlene Rademacher of Cologne, Ione Hilgers of Waconia; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Urn Bearer Jim Klein. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
