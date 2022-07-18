Bernadette "Bernie" B. Sandquist

Bernadette "Bernie" Sandquist, age 97, of Watertown passed away July 16, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Memorial service 11:00 AM Thursday, July 21, 2022 at Trinity Lutheran Church (513 Madison Street SE) in Watertown with Rev. Jeffrey Engholm officiating. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service at church. Interment in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Bernadette Bernice Sandquist was born August 3, 1924 in Watertown, the daughter of Carl and Jeanette (Samuelson) Carlson. Bernie was baptized on September 23, 1924 at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. Hedeen and later confirmed her faith in the Lord on June 25, 1938 at Trinity Lutheran with Rev. Baker officiating.
After graduating from the Watertown High School, Bernie attended teacher's college in Hutchinson. After her training, she began teaching in local one room schools.
On October 30, 1948, Bernie was united in marriage with Clifton Sandquist at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. This union was blessed with son James Sandquist.
Bernie had taught school for many years and later worked as an aide for Carver County Healthcare and Ridgeview Healthcare. She enjoyed cooking and baking, and especially sharing her treats with others. Bernie also enjoyed playing cards and Scrabble with family and friends. She loved spending time at the cabin on Horseshoe Lake and sharing cabin life with family and friends.
Bernie was a devoted lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She had been a Sunday School Teacher, Altar Guild member, and active in many Circles, Bible study groups, and quilting groups.
Bernie is preceded in death by her husband Clifton Sandquist; parents Carl and Jeanette Carlson; sisters Lucille (Lloyd) Munkelwitz, Janice Kusha, Loretta Gast; father-in-law and mother-in-law Randolph and Alice Sandquist; brothers-in-law Wallace, Norman, Darwin, Clyde; sister-in-law Melrose.
Bernie is survived by her loving family: son James Sandquist; brother-in-law Gene Kusha; nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
