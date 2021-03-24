Benjamin “Ben” W. Rueben, age 24 of Norwood Young America, MN, left us to join his brother Chris in Heaven on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 5:13 p.m. Ben was born to his Mother, Melissa Fischer and Father Gary Rueben, in Waconia, MN on Thursday, September 26, 1996. Ben was raised most of his childhood in Waconia MN, where he was confirmed at Waconia Moravian Church and he was a graduate of the Waconia High School class of 2015. Ben was a carpenter by trade, working with his hands was something he loved. His Uncle Jeff Tracy got him a job at Frana Companies and he was a member of the Carpenters Union 322. Ben Rueben is survived by his two Sons, Zackary John Rueben (4) and Adrian Benjamin Rueben (3) of Brooksville, Florida; Father Gary Rueben of Springfield, Missouri; Mother Melissa Fischer of Young America, MN; Brother John Rueben of Young America, MN; Nephews Christopher Rueben (10) and Benjamin Rueben (10) of Young America, MN; Grandmother Barbara Rueben of Springfield, Missouri; Uncles Jim Scott, Tim Scott, Jeff Tracy and Mark Dudek; Aunts Karen Berquist, Loretta Dudek, Dawn Fischer and Beth Duke. Ben was preceded in death by his Brother Christopher A. Rueben, Aunt Tammy Fischer, Aunt Carla Tracy, Grandmother Sandra Purtle, Grandfather Jerome Fischer and Grandfather Carl Rueben. Visitation will be from 9-11 on March 27, and Services starting at 11 at St. John’s Lutheran Church, 101 SE 2nd St., Norwood Young America, MN. Services will be performed by Pastor Josh Bernau of St. John’s Lutheran Church and Pastor Amy Gohdes-Luhman of Waconia Moravian Church. At 12 we will have a small gathering of food to be served at Last Call, 118 Main St. E., Young America. Ben will always be remembered for lighting up the room when he entered with his big, bright smile and glistening eyes. The love of his life were his boys, Zack and Adrian.
