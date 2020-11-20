Barton P. Schiro, age 53 of Hastings passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020 in St. Paul. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Barton Paul Schiro was born December 16, 1966 in Litchfield, the son of Leonard and Ruth (Nemitz) Schiro. Bart graduated from Central High School in Norwood Young America and then earned a degree in Non-Destructive Testing at Ridgewater College in Hutchinson. Bart lived life to the fullest. He enjoyed video games and loved the outdoors. He was especially fond of hunting and hiking. Bart loved his family and was most content roaming the countryside, on drives, with his mother. Bart was preceded in death by his father Leonard Schiro. Bart is survived by his loving family: his fiance Priscila Blakeman; son Cole Schiro of Rapid City, SD; fiance's son Matthew Blakeman; grandson Alexander Schiro; mother Ruth Schiro; brother and sister-in-law Blain (Anita) Schiro of Norwood Young America; sister and brother-in-law Janeen (Tim) Proehl of Glencoe; nieces and nephews Mallory Proehl, Peyton Proehl, Aidan Schiro, Rehema Schiro; other relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Cancer for Kids. Arrangements are with Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia. www.johnsonfh.com
