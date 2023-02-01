Barbara L. Templin, age 69, of Norwood Young America passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her residence.
Memorial service 12:00 PM Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Eric Aune as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.
Barbara Lee Olson was born November 28, 1953 in Minneapolis, MN, the daughter of Orlin and Mary (Hunz) Olson.
Barbara worked as a computer programmer at Ridgeview Hospital for over 40 years. She was an avid Viking fan and enjoyed participating in fantasy football. Barbara was also a tremendous cook. She was so successful at it that she even wrote her own cookbook and some of her recipes were published in cooking magazines. Every New Years, friends and family looked forward to the feast Barbara would lovingly prepare for all of them. Barbara was always very generous. She was strong in her beliefs and always stood true to them.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents Orlin and Mary Olson; sisters Mary Margaret Olson, Brenda Nelson, Pam Olson; brother Rick Olson.
Barbara is survived by her loving family: son Charly Templin and his wife Laura Rossi of Champlin; her beloved grand kitty Stella the Cat; brother Tim (Dar) Mondor of Norwood Young America; sisters Connie Halvorson of Bloomington, Mary Jo Taylor of Bloomington; other relatives and friends.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
