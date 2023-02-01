Barbara L. Templin, age 69, of Norwood Young America passed away Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at her residence.

Memorial service 12:00 PM Thursday, February 16, 2023 at Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia with Rev. Eric Aune as officiant. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service.

