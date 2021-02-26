Barbara J. Splettstoeszer passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at New Perspective in Waconia. Private Family Funeral Service by invitation only will be held on Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Mayer with Rev. Adam Gless officiating. Public visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 6, 2021 also at the church. Interment Zion Lutheran Cemetery in Mayer. Barbara Joanne Splettstoeszer (nee Funk) was born May 17, 1935 in Winkler, Manitoba, Canada, the oldest daughter of William and Esther Funk (nee Penner). She was baptized and confirmed on June 27, 1951 at Zion Lutheran Church, Mayer, Minnesota by Rev Martin F. Rische. Barb was a graduate of Waconia High School Class of 1953. On June 8, 1953, Barb was united in marriage with Loren E. Splettstoeszer at St. Mark Lutheran Church in New Germany. This union of 66 years was blessed with four children, 11 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. The couple made their home in Mayer, Minnesota. Barbara became a United States Citizen on May 13, 1960. Barbara was a member of Zion Lutheran Church’s Ladies Aid beginning in1960, where she held various offices. In 1961, she organized the Red Cross swimming program for the children of the area. Barbara was active in the Red Cross Bloodmobile for over 20 years. She also owned and operated Barb’s Upholstery for 23 years until her retirement in 1998. She worked part-time at P.D.S. in Watertown (assembling the Gold Miner) from 1998 to 2003. Barb and Loren enjoyed traveling with Travel Easy once a year, and throughout those travels ventured to 48 states. In 1997, she developed hydrocephalus, requiring a shunt to be placed in her head, which was replaced twice. Barb is preceded in death by husband Loren E. Splettstoeszer, parents William and Esther Funk, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Rocille and Ray Gossen, and brother-in-law Dr. Bob Miller. Barb is survived by her loving family: children David Splettstoeszer and wife Cindy of Waconia, Catherine Beck and husband Jeff of Monticello, Joan Guthmiller and husband Rick of Glencoe, Dale Splettstoeszer and wife Rachel of Waconia; grandchildren Matthew Splettstoeszer, Stacie Dehn and husband Josh, Becky Hoff, Nicholas Hoff and wife Amy, Vanessa Hoff and significant other Grant, Eric Rundell and wife Jessica, Tyler Rundell and significant other Sarah, Tiffany Splettstoeszer, Stephanie Riepe and husband Jeff, Jessica Splettstoeszer, and Angela Splettstoeszer; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Olivia and Henry Hoff, Owen and Avery Rundell, Lilah and Jackson Dehn; step grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sister Judith Miller of Victoria, brother William and wife Elsie Funk Jr. of Florida; other relatives and many friends. Serving as casket bearers: Matthew Splettstoeszer, Nicholas Hoff, Eric Rundell, Tyler Rundell, Becky Hoff, Tiffany Splettstoeszer, Stacie Dehn, Stephanie Riepe. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
