Barbara J. Samuelson

Barbara J. Samuelson, age 87, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.

Funeral Service held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Ave) in Cologne with Rev. Adam Teske as officiant. Visitation held Sunday, October 9 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

