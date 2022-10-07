Barbara J. Samuelson, age 87, of Cologne passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022 at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service held Monday, October 10, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at West Union Lutheran Church (15820 Market Ave) in Cologne with Rev. Adam Teske as officiant. Visitation held Sunday, October 9 from 5:00 P.M. - 8:00 P.M. and one hour prior to the service on Monday, all at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.
Barbara J. Upton was born April 14, 1935 in Hixton, WI, the daughter of Robert and Amy (Lind) Upton. On November 22, 1958, Barbara was united in marriage to John Samuelson at the First Presbyterian Church in Hixton, WI with Rev. Nelson as officiant.
Barbara cherished her role and responsibilities as a wife, mother and grandmother. She lovingly, helped her husband on the farm with whatever was needed. She also enjoyed her time working at the Young America Corporation and volunteering at the Ridgeview Medical Center and all the friends she made there. Barbara adored gardening, canning and baking. Holidays were a treasure to her, especially Christmas. She delighted in looking at Christmas lights and baking her famous Rosettes. In her free time, she loved bird watching and attending horse shows. Above all, Barbara's heart was in time spent with her family. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and she loved attending their softball games.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband John; grandson Ryan Samuelson; parents Robert and Amy Upton; father-in-law and mother-in-law Herbert and Betty Samuelson; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Marion and Chuck Decker.
Barbara is survived by her loving family: children David (Maria) Samuelson of Cologne, Cheryl (Andy) Anderson of Cologne, Arnold (Barb) Samuelson of Cologne, Mike (Michelle) Samuelson of Cologne; grandchildren Bobby (Denise) Samuelson, Nick Samuelson, Ashley Samuelson and significant other Joe Bartz, Lindsey Samuelson and significant other Trevor Spaude, Morgan Samuelson; great-grandchild Lacey Samuelson; step-grandchildren Elly (Ryan) Kisor, Hannah Bruins; step-great-grandchildren William, Landon, Skylar, Declan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Shirley and Harry Trocke of Eden Prairie; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Troy Galles, Bobby Samuelson, Nick Samuelson, Morgan Samuelson, Ashley Samuelson and Lindsey Samuelson.
Honorary Casket Bearers are Elly Kisor, Hannah Bruins and Barbara's great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
