Barbara "Barb" Schansberg

Barbara Schansberg of Delano, Minnesota passed away September 24, 2020 following a courageous battle with multiple myeloma. Born in 1942, she grew up in a small farmhouse near Hawarden, Iowa. Her father was a bookkeeper and tenant farmer, her mother a homemaker and store clerk. She was baptized and confirmed at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hawarden. After high school, Barb moved to Omaha to attend business school. After graduating, her first job was administering security clearances at Offutt Air Force Base. It was there that she met James Reed. They married in 1962, raised four children and divorced in 1975. Barb moved to Watertown, Minnesota, where she worked as a bookkeeper for several area businesses, including many years at Bremer Bank. She met Phil Schansberg at Trinity Lutheran Church in Watertown. They were married in 2001. For the next 19 years, they led a life devoted to their combined families, community involvement, fun with friends and relatives, travel and the congregational lives of both Trinity and Peace Lutheran churches in Watertown. Barb retained her country roots, with a strong love for the outdoors, gardening and cooking. Favorite recipes included her one-of-a-kind apple butter. She loved music, studied piano and shared her musical talents in many church choirs. She enjoyed spending time with her Red Hats friends and absolutely loved playing bridge. While a farm girl at heart, she also loved water. She skied, fished, boated and enjoyed ocean cruises immensely. Barb was also a talented writer, contributing those skills to countless church bulletins and decades of cleverly rhymed annual family Christmas letters. She is survived by children James, Michael (Lucinda), Matthew (Bonnie) and Ann Reed; step-children Craig (Jeanne), Derek and Kristine Schansberg; grandchildren Geoffrey (Lisa), Jordan and Megan Reed, Julia, Cole, Madison and Devin Schansberg, Kaden, Carly, Kellyn and Carter Paulson; great-grandsons, Elliott, Evan and Noah Reed; brother John Peterson (JoAnne); and many nephews, nieces, cousins and in-laws. She was preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Pearl Peterson; sisters Gladys, Mary Rehder (George), Alice Yates (Stanley), and Janet Anderson Stewart (Floyd); brothers Glenn and Eric; and husbands James Reed and Philip Schansberg. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. on Friday, October 2 and 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, followed by a celebration of life and resurrection at Peace Lutheran Church in Watertown, Minnesota. The service will be livestreamed on Peace Lutheran’s Facebook page.
