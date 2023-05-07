Barbara Ann Lehrke

October 11, 1942 - January 2, 2023
Barbara Ann (Richter) Lehrke, age 80 of Norwood-Young America, MN, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023, at her home in Jacksonville, NC. She resided with her son Timothy, wife Eboni and their family.
Barbara was born October 11, 1942, baptized on October 25, 1942 and confirmed on June 29, 1957 at Ascension Catholic Church in Norwood, MN. On August 6, 1961, she was united in marriage to Lynis Leslie Lehrke at St. Marks in New Germany, MN.
Barbara loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After graduation, she became an LPN and served the community at Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia for several years. Barbara and Lynis then became self-employed and built a local grocery store known as Lehrke's Red and White. They later relocated to the Alexandria area to operate restaurants and then returned to the NYA. Barbara worked at area grocery stores over the years including Mackenthun in Waconia and Don's Foods/Econo Foods in NYA. After retirement, Lynis and Barbara relocated to North Carolina and spent their time enjoying their life with their son Tim, wife Eboni and grand-daughters.
Barbara is preceded in death by her loving husband of 60 years, Lynis; parents Frank and Mary (Knott Richter); granddaughter Brittany Chan; father and mother-in law Leslie and Glenna (Burkowski) Lehrke; sister-in-law Karen (Goette) Lehrke; and nephews Chad Lehrke and Ty Lehrke.
Barbara is survived by her loving children, daughters Donna Thompson (David) of Alexandria, MN, Danette Wolbersen (Troy) of Garfield, MN, Lisa Lehrke (special friend Shannon Klein) of Cologne, MN, and son Timothy Lehrke (Eboni) of Jacksonville, NC; grandchildren, Cole Klaustermeier, Kelsey Klaustermeier, Meghan (husband Andrew) Hengel, Mckenzie Wolbersen, Matthew Wolbersen (Fiancé Shiori Kudo), Sabrina Lehrke, Desiree Lehrke, Jordyn Privitera, Timia Lehrke, Skylar Lehrke & Braelyn Lehrke; great-grandchildren, Hayden Hengel and Henry Hengel; brother James Richter (Donna); sister Joyce Schmidt (Robert); brothers-in-law Ronnie Lehrke, Lyle Lehrke (Donna); along with nieces and nephews, and many loving relatives and friends.
Celebration of Life is planned for Saturday, June 17, 2023. Internment service at New Germany Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. and a celebration to follow at Mid-Town Family Restaurant in Norwood, MN.
