August "Augie" O. Hilk, age 82, of Waconia passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at the Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia.
Funeral Service Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at 1:00 P.M. at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 East 2nd St) in Waconia with Rev. Bryan Stecker as officiant. Visitation from 11:00 A.M. until the time of the service at church. Interment Trinity Lutheran Cemetery.
August Otto Hilk was born July 26, 1940 in Waconia, MN, the son of Herman and Cora (Lehrke) Hilk. He was baptized August 25, 1940 by Rev. William F. Schneider and confirmed in the faith April 11, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waconia by Rev. Heyne. On October 1, 1977, Augie was united in marriage to Jan Swanson at Trinity Lutheran Church by Rev. Robert Schaeffer.
Augie attended Trinity Lutheran School in Waconia and graduated from Waconia High School in 1958. After high school, Augie farmed until 1989. He then started working for Rosemount Inc. in Eden Prairie for 16 years until his retirement on December 30, 2006. Upon retirement, Augie enjoyed going to the farm and helping his nephews drive tractor.
In his free time, he participated in Meals on Wheels and delighted in listening to polka music. Family was his heart, and he treasured every moment with them.
Augie was preceded in death by his son Scott Clayton; parents Herman and Cora Hilk; sisters Evon Lenzen, Delores Hilk; brother-in-law Allen Lenzen.
Augie is survived by his loving family: wife Jan; daughter Lynn (Louis) Raymond; grandson Joshua Raymond; great-grandchildren Avery, Evan and Adeline Raymond; sister Carol (Ralph) Buetow of Cologne; sister-in-law Sandra Schmidt of Chanhassen; nephews and nieces Keith Lenzen, Teresa (Kyle) Johnson, Curtis (Lori) Lenzen, Eric Lenzen, Richard (Susan) Buetow, Paula (Allen) Weis, Steven (Jennifer) Buetow, Cynthia (Daniel) Kapke, Roger Buetow, Helen Buetow, Michele (Jonathan) Pedersen; great-nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Casket Bearers are Richard Buetow, Steven Buetow, Roger Buetow, Keith Lenzen, Curtis Lenzen, Eric Lenzen.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
