Arthur J. Bollmann

Arthur James Bollmann, age 74 of Cologne, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021. A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021 at 2 pm at Trinity Lutheran Church (601 Second St E) in Waconia with Padre Howie Krienke officiating; visitation from 11 am until the time of the service at the church. Casual attire including sports apparel is encouraged. Art was born on October 23, 1946 to Art and Liz (Kloempken) Bollmann. He was baptized and confirmed at St Paul’s Evangelical Reformed Church UCC in Hamburg, MN. He was married to Mary G. Meyer on July 22, 1972. They were blessed with three children: Dana, Brad, and Darren. After 24 years they decided to part ways. Art’s faith, family, and friends (especially his 13 year partner, Mary Ann Sudheimer) guided him through his years. He was such a happy person full of laughter and fun! Laughter was his form of medicine. It was important to him that everyone had fun! His smile lit up a room and those that crossed paths with him were truly blessed. He was an excellent listener and also known to be stubborn! His kids and their families meant the world to him. Their success and happiness always made his day! He and his sister (Julie) have and will always have a special bond. Extended family brought so much laughter and fun memories into this world. His friends were also like family. They laughed, cried and told stories for days (literally)! He spoke many times about how blessed he was and told us not to worry because he had a “Great Life”! He lived life to the fullest and taught many to do the same. He will be missed but is always just a memory away! Art is preceded in death by his son Darren Bollmann; parents Art and Liz Bollmann; sisters Liz (Bollmann) Schmidt, Donna Bollmann, Joan Bollmann; brother David Bollmann; aunts, uncles, cousins. Art is survived by his loving family: daughter and son-in-law Dana and Brett Legler of Chanhassen; son and daughter-in-law Brad and Liz Bollmann of Chaska; sister Julie Bollmann; brother-in-law John Schmidt; previous wife Mary Norwick; grandchildren Drew Legler, Megan Legler, Mikayla Bailey, Kyle Bailey; nieces, nephews, and many relatives and friends. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local American Legion or VFW. Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
