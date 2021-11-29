Arnold E. Scholz, age 90, of Norwood Young America passed away Sunday, November 21, 2021 at his residence.
Funeral Service held Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 1:00 P.M. at Zion Lutheran Church (14735 County Road 153) in Benton Township, rural Cologne. Visitation held Monday, November 29, 2021 from 4:00 P.M. - 7:00 P.M. at the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia and from 11:30 A.M. until the time of service at the church on Tuesday. Interment in Zion Lutheran Cemetery. Masks required at service.
Arnold "Arnie" Edward Scholz was born on August 28,1931 in Plymouth, Wisconsin to Erwin and Hildegard Scholz, the oldest of three siblings. He often shared fond memories of growing up in Sheboygan, Wisconsin where he attended Immanuel Lutheran Elementary School and Sheboygan Central High School. He attended Concordia College-River Forest in Chicago where he not only obtained his Bachelor's Degree in Education but also met the love of his life, Barbara. Shortly after graduation, he and Barbara were married on June 27, 1953. They began their long, loving marriage far from family in Walburg, Texas where Arnold had accepted a position teaching grades 3-5 leading Youth Ministries, and even driving the school bus. He eventually became principal of Zion Lutheran School Walburg. During summer months, Arnold would work a number of different jobs to support his ever-growing family of four children as a farm labor for members of the congregation, hanging sheetrock and working one summer as laborer on the construction of the new sanctuary at Zion Walburg, of which he was very proud. The family's ten-year stay in Walburg was always fondly remembered and cherished by Arnold and Barbara. Many lifelong friendships were created. Arnold and Barbara often returned to Texas to enjoy the warm hospitality of their friends.
In an effort to be closer to family, Arnold accepted a call from Zion Lutheran Church Cologne in the summer of 1963, where he served as principal, teacher of grades 6-8, youth ministries, organist and choir director. He continued to joyfully serve in these positions at Zion over the next 30 years, happily turning over some of these responsibilities to his younger colleagues, whom he felt were more talented! For his children (all of whom had him as their teacher) and for his former students, his often humorous and unique teaching methods will always be remembered. All can remember current event quizzes, learning to do square roots long hand, diagramming sentences at the chalkboard and the ever-popular dismissals for lunch trivia questions (what are dried grapes called?). Arnold's quiet demeanor and low-key approach to coaching helped lead the Zion Cologne girls basketball teams to an unprecedented winning streak. The highlight of his year was bringing to life the joyous message of Christmas through the school's Christmas Eve service, a tradition which still continues at Zion.
Arnold faithfully served his Lord throughout his entire forty-year teaching career and he celebrated the accomplishments of each and every one of his former students. He was a dedicated supporter of Mayer Lutheran High School and served as a member on its Board of Directors. Arnold greatly enjoyed being the scoreboard operator for basketball and football games - until he could no longer safely climb the tower!
He enjoyed great conversations, card games, fishing, his wife's good cooking, and telling a good joke. His love of sports was legendary. He and Barbara enjoyed traveling around the United States, and spending time up north with children and grandchildren. Arnold was always a humble man. When asked what he would like his obituary to read he simply said, "He lived and then he died."
Arnold was preceded in death by his parents Erwin and Hildegard Scholz; brothers-in-law Robert Kather, Robert Friske, Pete Ellias, Lyman Kerr; sisters-in-law Janet Scholz, Lois Stricker, Bonnie Friske.
Arnold is survived by his wife of 68-years, Barbara; children Terrence, Kirk, Denise and Gelaine; sons-in-law Michael and John; daughters-in-law Carolyn and Cheryl; grandchildren Allison (husband Ryan), Taylor (wife Kirsten), Rebecca, Dirk, Jay, Madeline and Calvin; great-grandchildren Emmett, Miles, Nora and Thatcher; brother William; sister Carol; brothers-in-law Wendell, Allan and Ronald, sisters-in-law Nancy, Janet, Jean, Marlene and LaVerne; along with many nephews and nieces.
Casket bearers: John Halvorson, Mike Gaynor, Dirk Gaynor, Taylor Scholz, Tom Marcsisak, and Dan Kimble.
Arrangements are with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, 952-442-2121, www.johnsonfh.com.
